Stores must comply with public health order during tax free weekend

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 06, 2020 06:37 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's tax free weekend begins Friday. The event usually results in packed stores.
However, this year, stores will have fewer people inside at one time due to the public health order.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city will be making sure stores are not exceeding capacity limits.
"Just in the last seven days, we've had about 65 different enforcement interactions with businesses and individuals," Keller said. "We issued eight formal warnings. I think as was noted, noted over the last weekend we did issue a citation."
Current restrictions require retailers to limit their capacity to 25%. Masks are also required.
Keller said cross-deputized city employees can give out notices of violation.
"Just as a reminder-- the public health order absolutely applies and so our code inspectors and environmental folks will be working with all the retailers," Keller said.
Across the state, New Mexico State Police will also be responding to reports of businesses violating the public health order.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company