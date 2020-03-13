Stores trying to keep up with demand in New Mexico

Albertsons plans on closing their stores at 9 p.m. to restock shelves and clean the stores.

Smith's parent company, Kroger, has limited the sales on cold, flu and sanitary products. The company hopes that will allow more people to have access to the items they need.

Target workers say they are replenishing their stock as quickly as possible. Target is also limiting the number of certain items customers can purchase.

While some stores are having trouble keeping the shelves stocked with toilet paper, a warehouse in Albuquerque does not expect to run out.

Roses Southwest had a line of cars outside its warehouse in Albuquerque Friday.

“The traffic was lined up to Bridge Street because word has gotten out about our community initiative here which is to try to fill the gaps in retailer shortages of bath tissues,” said spokesperson Gibson Archer.

Archer said Roses Southwest is actually a converting operation, which means they take giant rolls of paper and convert them down to small rolls of bath tissue, kitchen towels and napkins.

The items are usually for wholesale, but Archer said the company wants to help out the community.

“We have a warehouse full of bath tissue, and we are trying to get to everybody as quick as we can,” he said.

Archer said the warehouse will start selling to the public again on Wednesday at 8 a.m. They only accept cash, and $35 will get customers 96 rolls of toilet paper.