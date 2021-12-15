Storm knocks out power to thousands of Navajo, Hopi homes | KOB 4

Storm knocks out power to thousands of Navajo, Hopi homes

Storm knocks out power to thousands of Navajo, Hopi homes

The Associated Press
Created: December 15, 2021 10:37 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents across the Navajo Nation were without power Wednesday after a storm that packed powerful wind moved across the region.

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority spokeswoman Deenise Becenti says the outage affected at least 10,000 homes.

Wind knocked over power lines in Shiprock in the New Mexico portion of the reservation. A piece of metal flew off a building and hit a powerline in Kayenta.  

Becenti says crews have been dispatched, but there’s no time estimate on when power will be restored.

Arizona Public Service Co. also experienced outages that affected Navajo communities near Winslow and the Hopi reservation.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
APD locates suspected vehicle involved in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
APD locates suspected vehicle involved in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
BCSO arrests 18-year-old for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint
BCSO arrests 18-year-old for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint
Homeless Coordinating Council looks to replicate Denver program
Homeless Coordinating Council looks to replicate Denver program