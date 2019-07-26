Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande

To prepare for sudden storms, crews are actively working on making sure the levees don't break as well as repairing and restabilizing the banks on the riverside.

“With that large inflow of water from the spring's runoff came some damage to our facilities, a lot of damage to our levees and drains,” Gensler said. “We spent this spring over a million dollars responding to problems in our levees along our drains.

Last year, the natural flow of the river was 100 cubic feet per second or less. Gensler said it’s 16 or 17 times that this year.