Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Joy Wang
July 26, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday night’s storm led to a huge spike in water levels in the Rio Grande.
The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District reports that the Rio Grande rose about two feet before dropping down.
“The summer monsoon period is always active time of year for us in terms of water operations,” said David Gensler, water operations manager for the Rio Grande Conservancy District. “We're moving water in the Rio Grande, we're delivering it to farmers.”
To prepare for sudden storms, crews are actively working on making sure the levees don't break as well as repairing and restabilizing the banks on the riverside.
“With that large inflow of water from the spring's runoff came some damage to our facilities, a lot of damage to our levees and drains,” Gensler said. “We spent this spring over a million dollars responding to problems in our levees along our drains.
Last year, the natural flow of the river was 100 cubic feet per second or less. Gensler said it’s 16 or 17 times that this year.
