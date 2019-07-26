Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande

Joy Wang
July 26, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday night’s storm led to a huge spike in water levels in the Rio Grande.

Advertisement

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District reports that the Rio Grande rose about two feet before dropping down.

“The summer monsoon period is always active time of year for us in terms of water operations,” said David Gensler, water operations manager for the Rio Grande Conservancy District. “We're moving water in the Rio Grande, we're delivering it to farmers.”

To prepare for sudden storms, crews are actively working on making sure the levees don't break as well as repairing and restabilizing the banks on the riverside.

“With that large inflow of water from the spring's runoff came some damage to our facilities, a lot of damage to our levees and drains,” Gensler said. “We spent this spring over a million dollars responding to problems in our levees along our drains.

Last year, the natural flow of the river was 100 cubic feet per second or less. Gensler said it’s 16 or 17 times that this year.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: July 26, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 05:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Advertisement




Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe