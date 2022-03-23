Storm Watch: Slick conditions close I-40 west of Albuquerque | KOB 4

Storm Watch: Slick conditions close I-40 west of Albuquerque

Updated: March 23, 2022 08:15 AM
Created: March 23, 2022 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, the Land of Enchantment was caught up in some winter weather, especially the Albuquerque metro area where as much as a couple of inches of snow fell.

The snow fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and created slick conditions. Many traffic closures and delays were reported, including I-40, west of Albuquerque, where westbound lanes were closed at mile marker 147 and eastbound lanes at mile marker 140. 

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office also reported PNM was working on downed stoplights at the intersection of 2nd Street and El Pueblo, near Paseo del Norte. 

Many accidents have been reported throughout the metro, prompting school and business closures and delays

Steve Stucker, Danielle Todesco and Joy Wang took an early look at the winter weather treachery this morning. Click the video above to view it.

STORM WATCH

