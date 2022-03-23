Storm Watch: Slick conditions close I-40 west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, the Land of Enchantment was caught up in some winter weather, especially the Albuquerque metro area where as much as a couple of inches of snow fell.

The snow fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and created slick conditions. Many traffic closures and delays were reported, including I-40, west of Albuquerque, where westbound lanes were closed at mile marker 147 and eastbound lanes at mile marker 140.