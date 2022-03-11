Storm Watch: Winter storm brings variable snow to the state

KOB 4
Updated: March 11, 2022 07:36 AM
Created: March 11, 2022 07:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Snow has moved from northern New Mexico into the southeast part of the state where lighter snow is falling over places such as Roswell, Alamogordo and Clovis.
In northern New Mexico, places such as Santa Fe and Tijeras were hit with snow as most of it missed much of Albuquerque.
Joy Wang and Richard Estrada, her photographer, took a drive to the East Mountains and checked out the snow. Steve Stucker also showed us what is next for the state in his full forecast.
Click the video above to catch the full Friday morning Storm Watch.
STORM WATCH
If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company