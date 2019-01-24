Storms help boost snowpack in New Mexico

For instance, the Pecos River Basin was at a dismal 7 percent of normal last year. That same area is now at 98 percent, as of January.

In fact, it gets as high as 129 percent above normal for this time of year for Zuni Bluewater.

Fontenot said snowpack is important for New Mexico.

“We're a desert, we need water,” Fontenot said. “Our major river systems: the Pecos, the Rio Grande, the Animas and San Juan - those are all at the bottom line snowpack driven.”

There is potential for more snow season. However, Fontenot said it will take a lot more to get the state out of a drought.

“Then we're also going to need a robust monsoon season,” Fontenot said. “That's the other catch.”