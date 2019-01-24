Storms help boost snowpack in New Mexico | KOB 4
Storms help boost snowpack in New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
January 24, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Recent snowfall in New Mexico is leading to optimism among those who monitor the state’s snowpack.

“We're better than last year,” said Royce Fontenot, senior hydrologist at the Albuquerque National Weather Service.

The difference between 2018 and 2019 is stunning.

For instance, the Pecos River Basin was at a dismal 7 percent of normal last year. That same area is now at 98 percent, as of January.

In fact, it gets as high as 129 percent above normal for this time of year for Zuni Bluewater.

Fontenot said snowpack is important for New Mexico.

“We're a desert, we need water,” Fontenot said. “Our major river systems: the Pecos, the Rio Grande, the Animas and San Juan - those are all at the bottom line snowpack driven.”

There is potential for more snow season. However, Fontenot said it will take a lot more to get the state out of a drought.

“Then we're also going to need a robust monsoon season,” Fontenot said. “That's the other catch.”

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 24, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: January 24, 2019 09:32 PM

