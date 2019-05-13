Strong Rio Grande tourism in New Mexico expected
The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 01:29 PM
RIO GRANDE DEL NORTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. (AP) - Rafting and angler guides are predicting a good season for Rio Grande tourism in New Mexico thanks to strong runoff generated by a good snowmelt this year.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a healthy snow patch this winter is feeding the Rio Grande with much needed-water after long dry spells stemming from drought.
This year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque predicts runoff to be at least 148% of normal through June. Water levels were 50% of normal in 2018.
Anglers also expect a good summer of fishing even though the Rio Grande is still moving too high and fast for them to start casting their lines.
University of New Mexico biology researcher Rebecca Bixby says the increased flow will help the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow lay eggs and spawn.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: May 13, 2019 01:29 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.