Strong winds damage dairy farm
Christina Rodriguez
May 31, 2019 06:30 PM
DEXTER, N.M. — It seems like southeast New Mexico can't catch a break this season. There has been one storm after the other, with strong winds leaving tons of damage behind.
Rockhill Dairy Farm experienced complete chaos during the storm Thursday night in Dexter.
"All the milk was just going down the drain,” said Alberto Sanchez, a welder at Rockhill Dairy Farm.
Strong winds caused the roof of the milk barn to fly away, the electrical systems were down and they were unable to milk the cows for quite some time.
"We couldn't milk, because everything was down –no power, and we need power for the milk to run the compressors, and everything else,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said they weren’t able to milk the cows until four hours later than their usual time.
Melanie Keithley, a nearby resident, said she was outside her home when the storm got worse.
"The clouds started boiling. We were then hit very quickly with hail that was larger than marble size, possibly quarter size hail, and very strong wind. We took shelter in our truck,” Keithley said.
Shortly after, Keithley said flash flooding began.
There’s still a lot of work to get done, but Sanchez believes the extra hours are well worth it.
“There's still damage as you can see, but nothing slowing us down now,” Sanchez said.
