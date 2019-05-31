Strong winds damage dairy farm

Strong winds caused the roof of the milk barn to fly away, the electrical systems were down and they were unable to milk the cows for quite some time.

"We couldn't milk, because everything was down –no power, and we need power for the milk to run the compressors, and everything else,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said they weren’t able to milk the cows until four hours later than their usual time.

Melanie Keithley, a nearby resident, said she was outside her home when the storm got worse.

"The clouds started boiling. We were then hit very quickly with hail that was larger than marble size, possibly quarter size hail, and very strong wind. We took shelter in our truck,” Keithley said.

Shortly after, Keithley said flash flooding began.

There’s still a lot of work to get done, but Sanchez believes the extra hours are well worth it.

“There's still damage as you can see, but nothing slowing us down now,” Sanchez said.