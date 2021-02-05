Students, parents protest decision to stay virtual in Los Lunas

"As motivated as he is and even though he already has an opportunity, he's been really upset and depressed because of the opportunities that have been taken away from them, from everybody," said Kiehne's mother, Ada.

The superintendent of Los Lunas Public Schools sent a letter to students and their families that says the district understand the best model for students is in-person, both academically and emotionally.

Following the protest, the superintended said, "The board is also collaborating with other school boards from across the state of New Mexico to bring further opportunities for all of our students."

The board has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the re-entry plan on Feb. 16.