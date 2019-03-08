Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws
Kai Porter
March 08, 2019 06:47 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public School students showed their support for tougher gun control and anti-bullying laws at the Roundhouse on Friday.
Students staged a six-and-a-half minute die-in on the Rotunda floor. They wore shirts with the names of students killed in school shootings.
"I think that by silent protest we will really get our point across," said student Samantha Quintana. "It shows that our lives can be lost, just like that. Just like that, we can be taken away from the world."
Quintana is a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School and is part of a student group that organized the die-in. The group is called WAVE, which stands for Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empowerment.
"We really are here to empower youth and work together with the community to bring everyone together," she said.
After the die-in, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke to the students in the Rotunda. She supports tougher gun control measures.
The students are supporting a variety of gun control bills currently being debated at the Roundhouse.
"Those bills are so important because we do not want guns in the wrong hands," Quintana said. "If a student gets a hold of it and is angry at the school or having a hard time, we do not want them killing themselves or others."
Updated: March 08, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: March 08, 2019 04:51 PM
