Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws

Kai Porter
March 08, 2019 06:47 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public School students showed their support for tougher gun control and anti-bullying laws at the Roundhouse on Friday. 

Advertisement

Students staged a six-and-a-half minute die-in on the Rotunda floor. They wore shirts with the names of students killed in school shootings. 

"I think that by silent protest we will really get our point across," said student Samantha Quintana. "It shows that our lives can be lost, just like that. Just like that, we can be taken away from the world."

Quintana is a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School and is part of a student group that organized the die-in. The group is called WAVE, which stands for Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empowerment. 

"We really are here to empower youth and work together with the community to bring everyone together," she said. 

After the die-in, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke to the students in the Rotunda. She supports tougher gun control measures. 

The students are supporting a variety of gun control bills currently being debated at the Roundhouse.

"Those bills are so important because we do not want guns in the wrong hands," Quintana said. "If a student gets a hold of it and is angry at the school or having a hard time, we do not want them killing themselves or others."

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 08, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: March 08, 2019 04:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Man reunited with stolen dog after offering $10,000 reward
Man reunited with stolen dog after offering $10,000 reward
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Advertisement




Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws
Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County