Students stage die-in in support of tougher gun control laws

Quintana is a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School and is part of a student group that organized the die-in. The group is called WAVE, which stands for Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empowerment.

"We really are here to empower youth and work together with the community to bring everyone together," she said.

After the die-in, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke to the students in the Rotunda. She supports tougher gun control measures.

The students are supporting a variety of gun control bills currently being debated at the Roundhouse.

"Those bills are so important because we do not want guns in the wrong hands," Quintana said. "If a student gets a hold of it and is angry at the school or having a hard time, we do not want them killing themselves or others."