Students won't have to make up time after schools close amid COVID-19 outbreak

Brittany Costello
Created: March 13, 2020 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the decision to close public schools in New Mexico for three weeks was meant to be proactive in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Students won’t have to make up the time in the school year.
Instead, Stewart asked school districts to come up with ways to continue instruction, voluntarily.
“Where they've invested in technology to be able to offer services online, we encourage those districts to do so to provide those services on a voluntary basis so that students can continue to have access to that instructional program,” Stewart said.
Some parents told KOB 4, in some cases, teachers are sending home extra workbooks and providing access to programs so kids stay engaged.
Secretary Stewart said the days will not be made up at the end of the year because schools will need to continue to have access to extended learning programs. The decision was also made to ensure the state is able to address labor, wage and funding issues.
However, standard testing will be pushed back this school year to give students more preparation time.
