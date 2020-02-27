Study: County program that offers ride-sharing codes is helping save lives, money

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 27, 2020 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Discount codes for ride-sharing services have prevented alcohol-related crashes in New Mexico, according to a new study.
In 2017, Bernalillo County teamed up with Uber and Cumulus Radio to give free or discounted Uber rides.
They wanted to cut down on drinking and driving.
Even though the number of DWIs increased last year, the study from the University of New Mexico shows the program prevented six crashes in 2018.
The study also claims the program saved more than $1 million in medical expenses and lost wages.
“The program is offered on select holidays, events, certain weekends where alcohol consumption tends to be high,” said Fran Martinez-Romero, special projects coordinator for Bernalillo County.
County officials said 20,000 people have used the codes to get to or from the bars since the program began.
The county said the money to pay for the rides comes from the state's liquor tax.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company