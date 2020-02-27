Study: County program that offers ride-sharing codes is helping save lives, money

The study also claims the program saved more than $1 million in medical expenses and lost wages.

“The program is offered on select holidays, events, certain weekends where alcohol consumption tends to be high,” said Fran Martinez-Romero, special projects coordinator for Bernalillo County.

County officials said 20,000 people have used the codes to get to or from the bars since the program began.

The county said the money to pay for the rides comes from the state's liquor tax.

