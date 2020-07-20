Study: COVID-19 contributing to food security problems in NM

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A study by feeding America, the country's largest hunger-relief organization, says COVID-19 is causing food insecurity to worsen. The report says approximately one in five people and one in three kids may go hungry in 2020.
"It makes me sad for our community. It makes me sad for families who are going to stress and worry on top of the many other myriad of things families have to worry about right now," said Sonya Warwick, spokesperson for Roadrunner Food Bank.
Warwick said, taking into account rising unemployment rates, the new study finds an increase in hunger rates - and some New Mexico counties are worse off than others.
"Unfortunately, rural counties, in particular, tend to have higher rates of hunger," Warwick said. "There are potentially less services in those counties. There's less food programs sometimes in those counties and so it makes hunger an exasperated issue."
The study says Luna County and McKinley County are projected to have the highest rates of hunger - with 28% of the population at-risk for hunger.
"Kids who are hungry have much more difficult time studying and focusing on school - not even during pandemic time when now they'll potentially learning somewhat at home," Warwick said.
It's not all bad news, Warwick said they are receiving needed donations, and hope more is on the way.
"It also gives me hope when you see people raising their hands in our communities to give up themselves, whether that's financially or through food or through time," she aid.
