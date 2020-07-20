Study: COVID-19 contributing to food security problems in NM

The study says Luna County and McKinley County are projected to have the highest rates of hunger - with 28% of the population at-risk for hunger.

"Kids who are hungry have much more difficult time studying and focusing on school - not even during pandemic time when now they'll potentially learning somewhat at home," Warwick said.

It's not all bad news, Warwick said they are receiving needed donations, and hope more is on the way.

"It also gives me hope when you see people raising their hands in our communities to give up themselves, whether that's financially or through food or through time," she aid.

