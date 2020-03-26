Study: New Mexico one of the least prepared states for hospital capacity

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque hospitals rank near the bottom of the pack when compared to other states for hospital capacity.
According to Quote Wizard, an insurance comparison company, New Mexico ranked 42nd in the county-- with 2.79 physicians and 1.82 beds per 1,000 New Mexicans.
"We are ranking all 50 states, and see New Mexico is the 9th lowest. Looking at these per capita figures, they're not far off from each other," said research analysit Adam Johnson. "The good news here is that all states are prepared at some level."
How does New Mexico compare to a more populated state like New York, the so-called epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.?
New York ranks as the second most prepared state, according to QuoteWizard. The state has 1.82 more physicians, and .88 more hospital beds per 1,000 people than New Mexico.
"Those decimals do matter when it comes to people and the resources, so being more prepared, you know, with you know, one additional hospital bed in the state could mean the difference of life and death for some," Johnson said.
