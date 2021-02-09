Study: New Mexico ranks 19th safest state during pandemic

“We are proud that New Mexico has consistently been proactive in mitigating the spread of the virus and keeping New Mexicans safe,” said a spokesperson from the governor's office.

New Mexico got high marks for vaccine distribution, ranking second-- behind Alaska.

The governor's office said the vaccination sign-up website is a big reason behind the success.

“Vaccinenm.org (is) a first-in-the-nation registration system that saves users the trouble of calling dozens of individual providers to schedule an appointment," the spokesperson said.

New Mexico death rate ranked 35th in the nation, according to the study.

The governor's office says it's due to the high number of New Mexicans with underlying health conditions.

