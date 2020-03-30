Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing

Joshua Panas
Created: March 30, 2020 01:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A company that analyzes GPS data from smartphones gave New Mexico a "C" for social distancing.
Unacast created a "social distancing scoreboard" which ranks areas across the country.
Bernalillo County currently has a "B" on the scoreboard.
The top five counties for social distancing, according to Unacast, are Harding, Taos, Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Colax.
The bottom five counties for social distancing include Torrance, Quay, Cibola, Luna and Mora.
