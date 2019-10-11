Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women

Colton Shone
October 11, 2019 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Efforts to solve the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women are gaining steam.

Advertisement

Kimberly Wahpepah knows this crisis first-hand.  She's a Native American woman, and a survivor of sex trafficking on and off the reservation.

“I was trying to get myself out of that position, but I just couldn't," she said.

Wahpehpah, who is now an advocate for other victims, said she was forced into the sex trade after high school by an ex.

A study from the Urban Indian Health Institute has the highest number of missing and murdered indigenous women cases in the country. Seventy-eight cases were reported in 2017.

“Nearly half of the girls missing are under the age of 18. That's one of the problems,” Sharina Baker, an advocate for the cause. “We need to start educating our children younger, educating our adults to talk to our children that this is a problem and they can be a target."

As this crisis gains more attention, more is being done at the federal and state level. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham filled an eight-member task force that is looking into the epidemic. The task force is expected to release a report about their findings in 2020.

“Things are definitely looking encouraging,” said Jodi Burshia, an advocate. We're getting a chance to see this open lines of communication, people are saying that this is very real, so we're seeing some real approaches."
 

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: October 11, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: October 11, 2019 03:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Developer of Rio Rancho country club wants to donate golf course to the city
Developer of Rio Rancho country club wants to donate golf course to the city
Man accused of helping cover up murders could be held pending trial
Man accused of helping cover up murders could be held pending trial
Man found guilty of 2008 murder
Man found guilty of 2008 murder
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
Advertisement



Hundreds gather downtown for 'El Camino' premiere
Hundreds gather downtown for 'El Camino' premiere
APS looking to hire hundreds of full time teachers and substitutes
APS looking to hire hundreds of full time teachers and substitutes
Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque
Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque
Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women
Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols