Study points to smaller effects of wildfire smoke on warming | KOB 4
Study points to smaller effects of wildfire smoke on warming

The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 07:17 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 07:15 AM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory say sunlight-absorbing particles in wildfire smoke may contribute less to warming temperatures than previously thought.

They said in a recent paper that as the plume mixes with clean air, its absorbing power and warming effects are reduced.

The researchers studied the properties of smoke from a large blaze in Arizona last summer.

The chemical, physical and optical properties of ambient aerosol and trace gas concentrations in four large plumes were measured in real time.

The team observed intact and more-disperse plumes that aged more than half a day while traveling 300 miles across New Mexico.


