Stuffed animal sightings delight Albuquerque neighborhood that is practicing social distancing

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 27, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 07:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teddy bears are popping up in Albuquerque communities.
"There's a bear hunt going on, so the kids get to go out and walk around and see what's going on in the neighborhood the adults too," said Dominica Rivera. "It's pretty exciting because we walk and see different stuffed animals."
On porches, balconies, doors and windows-- people are displaying stuffed animals for others to spot.
"It's nice," a neighbor said. "It's nice to see everyone coming together for social distancing and hanging in there."
The 'bear hunt' idea has been popping up across the country, allowing people to spot bears (or other stuffed animals) while continuing to practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company