Substitutes filling void in New Mexico amid teacher shortage

Substitutes filling void in New Mexico amid teacher shortage

The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 06:12 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico school districts have become increasingly reliant on substitutes as they contend with growing vacant teaching positions in the state.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports school districts needing to fill vacancies have turned to hiring substitute teachers, particularly long-term substitutes.

Some of those substitutes have spent years in a classroom as temporary educators. School district leaders say it's a necessary step as they deal with hundreds of vacant positions across the state.

Still, they express concerns about the challenges that come with hiring substitute teachers who typically are not certified and do not build lesson plans or meet with parents.

A New Mexico State University report says that state had about 740 vacant teaching positions last year. That's more than double the 300 vacancies reported in 2017.

May 13, 2019 06:12 AM

