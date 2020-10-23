'Sugar Daddy' dating reportedly jumps 72% in New Mexico during pandemic

According to the website, they saw a 72.5% increase in people signing up between March and June compared to the same months in 2019.

"This is speculation but it’s probably because people are at home and quarantine has been especially difficult for singles because if you’re stuck at home by yourself it’s much harder – the mental toll it takes on you,” said De La Cruz.

As KOB previously reported, hundreds of college students have turned to “sugar dating” to help offset costs associated with living.

De La Cruz says every arrangement is different and sex is not transactional but it does happen.

“People are having a say in what they want and what they’re looking for, and they refuse to settle,” said De La Cruz.

“They want to come to a site like ours and meet somebody who can pickup the check at dinner and build a life with them where you’re not going to be struggling,” she added.