Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner
KOB Web Staff
January 07, 2019 10:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suicide jumper was killed after being struck by a Santa Fe Rail Runner Monday.
Officials said that the incident occurred as the train approached a stop at highway 599 and I-25.
About 20 people on board were escorted off the train and bussed to Albuquerque.
According to Augusta Myers, spokesperson for the Rail Runner, there will be no disruptions to morning rail commuters.
