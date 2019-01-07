Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner

Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner

KOB Web Staff
January 07, 2019 10:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suicide jumper was killed after being struck by a Santa Fe Rail Runner Monday.

Advertisement

Officials said that the incident occurred as the train approached a stop at highway 599 and I-25.

About 20 people on board were escorted off the train and bussed to Albuquerque.

According to Augusta Myers, spokesperson for the Rail Runner, there will be no disruptions to morning rail commuters.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: January 07, 2019 10:03 PM
Created: January 07, 2019 10:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner
Police investigate fatal accident in northwest Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal accident in northwest Albuquerque
Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Advertisement




Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Update: Desert Hills and CYFD enter new agreement
Update: Desert Hills and CYFD enter new agreement
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner
Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Santa Fe Rail Runner
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues