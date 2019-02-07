Suicide prevention: Parents should talk with children at a young age

Dr. Shawn Sidhu says schools that empower children to run peer outreach programs often see the best results.

"If adults come in and they tell kids what they think the answers should be, the kids just ignore them but if they involve the kids, it can be very helpful," Dr. Sidhu said.

Parents also play a key role in suicide prevention.

“A lot of the time people are concerned that if they talk about suicide, it will increase the chance their child will think about suicide or die by suicide. The research actually shows the exact opposite,” Dr. Sidhu said.

Children as young six or seven years old understand the concept of death, according to Dr. Sidhu.

“You can always start with a very open-ended question, like, ‘how are you or how have you been,’” Dr. Sidhu suggested. “Then, if you get the sense that someone is feeling down or feeling sad, you can say, ‘have you ever thought life isn't worth living,’ or ‘have you ever thought you'd want to end your life?’"

Dr. Sidhu said that type of dialogue has the potential to help someone.

Many New Mexican likely need help.

The state consistently has about a 50 percent higher rate of suicide than the rest of the country.

List of resources to stop bullying and suicide:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

stopbullying.gov

National Alliance on Mental Illness