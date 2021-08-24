Suit challenges New Mexico orders on COVID-19 vaccinations

AP
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A newly-filed lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of recent public health orders requiring people with certain jobs to get COVID-19 vaccinations and restricting admittance to the state fair.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court asks a judge to block enforcement of an order requiring health workers, teachers and certain other workers to get vaccinated. A separate order that the suit seeks to block requires anyone attending the New Mexico State Fair to be fully vaccinated.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state actions to protect the public’s health and safety have been repeatedly upheld by courts.
