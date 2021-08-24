Suit challenges New Mexico orders on COVID-19 vaccinations | KOB 4

Suit challenges New Mexico orders on COVID-19 vaccinations

Suit challenges New Mexico orders on COVID-19 vaccinations

AP
Created: August 24, 2021 02:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A newly-filed lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of recent public health orders requiring people with certain jobs to get COVID-19 vaccinations and restricting admittance to the state fair.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court asks a judge to block enforcement of an order requiring health workers, teachers and certain other workers to get vaccinated. A separate order that the suit seeks to block requires anyone attending the New Mexico State Fair to be fully vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state actions to protect the public’s health and safety have been repeatedly upheld by courts.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

City says Old Town restaurant has been operating without a food permit for months
City says Old Town restaurant has been operating without a food permit for months
Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach
Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach
U.S. Marshal explains why deputies exchanged weapons in high school parking lot
U.S. Marshal explains why deputies exchanged weapons in high school parking lot
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
BioPark's ape walk reopens after weeklong closure
Photo courtesy of the New Mexico BioPark Society.