Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse excites New Mexicans

January 20, 2019 10:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crowds gathered at the New Mexico Natural History Museum Sunday night to witness the super moon of the year. 

The Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse hid behind high clouds in the metro for most of the night. 

In other parts of the country the red moon lit up the night sky. 

Jim Greenhouse, the Space Science Director at the New Mexico Natural History Museum, said the red color comes from reflections off the earth’s atmosphere.

The next Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse will take place in 2022. 

