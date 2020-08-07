Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools supports immediate start to in-person learning

Camp 2: Go out and enjoy life. Send your kids to school. Respect personal space and practice good hygiene. Take Hydroxychloroquine if you get the virus and become symptomatic. Refuse the rushed coronavirus vaccine.

Superintendent Ron Hendrix writes that he is in camp two.

Some Socorro residents agree with Hendrix, and others do not.

"I think that this virus is overrated," Tristen Fowler said. "I think that people need to have a lot of faith and rely on God to get them through things."

"I think they're ridiculous. I think it's ridiculous. I think we need to take this as serious as possible," Barbara Chavez said. "We're just not ready. We're still in the phase one stage. It's even hard for the teachers."

Hendrix said he supports wearing masks, and adds that schools will follow all the guidelines to keep students and staff safe.

Hendrix added that he would be comfortable starting in-person learning as early as Monday if the state allowed it. He cites studies that say children do not transmit the virus at a lower rate than adults. However, the studies also say older children have been found to spread the virus as much as adults.

"I would invite anyone that thinks that they aren't getting exactly the truth to walk into any of my schools and see what's happening," Hendrix said.

Despite everything Hendrix said he is doing to make sure the schools are safe, all school districts in New Mexico must begin the school year with virtually learning.