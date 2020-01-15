Superintendent of troubled Española schools steps down

Gutierrez served two stints as superintendent. She resigned over the controversial hiring of basketball coach Richard Martinez, who had been leading the team in prayer and had been accused of bullying players by both state education officials and parents.

She was rehired by the school district in 2017.

“I have been both honored and humbled to serve as your superintendent over the past few years, and I have grown to love the Española Valley, its people and most importantly, our students and staff,” Gutierrez wrote in her notice to school board members. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve Española Schools. It has been a privilege and I wish the board well in your search for a new superintendent.”