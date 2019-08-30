Superintendent: Suspicious device posed threat to Estancia students | KOB 4
Superintendent: Suspicious device posed threat to Estancia students

August 30, 2019 06:30 PM

ESTANCIA, N.M.- A suspicious device that was found on the Estancia High School campus posed a credible threat to the safety of students, according to a letter Superintendent Cindy Sims sent to parents.

Sims states that the metal tube was wrapped in tape and had a cap and fuse. 

There will be stronger law enforcement around campus over the next few weeks, according to Sims. She also said school grounds will be closely looked over on a daily basis.

Sims said additional security measures will also include motion-activated lights and more security cameras. 

Police have not announced any arrests related to the device. 

