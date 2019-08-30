Superintendent: Suspicious device posed threat to Estancia students
August 30, 2019 06:30 PM
ESTANCIA, N.M.- A suspicious device that was found on the Estancia High School campus posed a credible threat to the safety of students, according to a letter Superintendent Cindy Sims sent to parents.
Sims states that the metal tube was wrapped in tape and had a cap and fuse.
There will be stronger law enforcement around campus over the next few weeks, according to Sims. She also said school grounds will be closely looked over on a daily basis.
Sims said additional security measures will also include motion-activated lights and more security cameras.
Police have not announced any arrests related to the device.
KOB
Created: August 30, 2019 06:30 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved