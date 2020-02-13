Supporters of recreational marijuana in NM plan to try again next year | KOB 4
Supporters of recreational marijuana in NM plan to try again next year

Kai Porter
Updated: February 13, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: February 13, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico will continue despite a bill being tabled.

The sponsors of Senate bill 115 plan to try again next year during the 60-day legislative session.

“I don’t think we’re going to change the major thrust of it because I think we’ve got a really solid approach, one that builds on other state’s experiences and mistakes they made, tries to avoid them, and strip away some of the stuff that’s no necessary in this bill,” said state Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a strong supporter of the bill, said he was disappointed but not deterred.

“The door remains open. We will keep working to get it done,” the governor said. “And ultimately we will deliver thousands of careers for New Mexicans in a new and clean and exciting industry, a key new component of a diversifying economy.”


