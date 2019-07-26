Supreme Court will hear challenge on staggered elections
July 26, 2019 08:01 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Supreme Court has agreed to hear objections to a new law that would more evenly stagger election dates for local prosecutors, judges and county officials.
The court on Thursday announced an August deadline for written briefings and scheduled oral arguments for Sept. 12 in complaints brought by district attorneys, judges and county officials.
The election-date changes recently approved by the governor and legislators initially would cut short or lengthen some terms by two years.
District attorneys say their elections should remain on the presidential cycle unless a constitutional amendment is approved by the Legislature and a statewide vote.
