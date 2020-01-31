Surgical masks may not help prevent spread of coronavirus | KOB 4
Surgical masks may not help prevent spread of coronavirus

Brianna Wilson
Updated: January 31, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: January 31, 2020 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – People who wear surgical masks may not be protected from the coronavirus.

“The surgical mask, which most people are familiar with, which are the small rectangular pieces of cloth that go over your face, are primarily designed to prevent someone from spreading infection to other people,” said Dr. Walter Dehority with UNM Pediatric Infectious Disease. “[It's] not necessarily designed to prevent that individual from getting an infection.”

It's unclear how coronavirus is transmitted, but health care professionals think it most likely spreads through respiratory secretions, like coughing or sneezing; the same way the flu is spread.

“Coronavirus is a type of virus that's often seen in animals like cats and cows and bats, but can occasionally spread to humans,”Dr. Dehority said. “Famous examples of this are the SARS virus and the MERS virus, which occurred a few years ago.”

Health care professionals use masks to protect against tuberculosis, chicken pox, and measles; not coronavirus.

People who want to protect themselves from the virus are encouraged to wash their hands, cover their mouth when they cough and sneeze, and stay home when they're feeling sick.
 


