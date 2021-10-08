Surveillance video shows couple stealing from art show

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video shows a couple stealing a piece of artwork from the Low 'N' Slow outdoor art exhibition in Arroyo Seco a few weeks ago.
The show was organized by Arroyo Seco Live. Board Member Cecilia Cuff said they're hoping someone recognizes the thieves.
"We looked at the footage and we were able to see these two people who essentially were just walking around on a date," Cuff said. "They saw it. They seemed like they went to go find tools and they came back to cut the piece out of where it was hung with the tools that they brought back."
The art piece that was stolen was created by New Mexican artist Melanie Marie Villarrial. The piece, called "Anything Goes," is valued at $3,500.
"I think for the artist, it was so much of her time and energy and to be able to take that away from someone – especially someone who's worked really hard for it – is just not fair," Cuff said.
A police report was filed. Cuff said she hopes the thieves are caught and the artwork is returned to the artist.
"I think for us it was really disappointing. It's not indicative of our community and our mission is to uplift the community through art, and so for us, it feels really violating that this happened."
