Surveillance video shows couple stealing from art show

"I think for the artist, it was so much of her time and energy and to be able to take that away from someone – especially someone who's worked really hard for it – is just not fair," Cuff said.

A police report was filed. Cuff said she hopes the thieves are caught and the artwork is returned to the artist.

"I think for us it was really disappointing. It's not indicative of our community and our mission is to uplift the community through art, and so for us, it feels really violating that this happened."