Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards

The officer gets up to fight back, but he's outnumbered.

At one point in the video, the inmates leave him and get on their knees, facing the wall.

Meanwhile, another officer was being attacked by two inmates, before several more inmates join in.

Other officers arrive and tear gas is used to stop the inmates. The whole incident lasted about a minute and a half.

The two injured officers were rushed to the hospital, but are doing OK now.

A grand jury returned an indictment Thursday. The inmates are facing a host of charges like kidnapping, assault and attempted murder.

The seven inmates involved are Rico Sena, Gabriel Sedillo, Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas, Robert Dyment, George A. Cervantes and Daniel Aragon.

After the attack, six of the inmates charged were moved to the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe.