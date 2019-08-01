Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Seven inmates are facing new charges after attacking two prison guards at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility last month.
On July 16, a nurse had just finished passing out medication. The surveillance video shows several inmates were gathered around a pod door, and then the brawl begins.
The attack spills through the door and into a hallway. The inmates are shown kicking one officer on the floor. At one point, it's five inmates attacking him at once.
The officer gets up to fight back, but he's outnumbered.
At one point in the video, the inmates leave him and get on their knees, facing the wall.
Meanwhile, another officer was being attacked by two inmates, before several more inmates join in.
Other officers arrive and tear gas is used to stop the inmates. The whole incident lasted about a minute and a half.
The two injured officers were rushed to the hospital, but are doing OK now.
A grand jury returned an indictment Thursday. The inmates are facing a host of charges like kidnapping, assault and attempted murder.
The seven inmates involved are Rico Sena, Gabriel Sedillo, Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas, Robert Dyment, George A. Cervantes and Daniel Aragon.
After the attack, six of the inmates charged were moved to the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe.
