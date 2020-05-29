Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack Internet, computers | KOB 4
Advertisement

Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack Internet, computers

Survey: 26% of Navajo Tech students lack Internet, computers

The Associated Press
Created: May 29, 2020 07:17 AM

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — A survey conducted by Navajo Technical University found that around 26% of its students lack access to either the Internet or a computer.

The Gallup Independent reports the survey comes as the Crownpoint, New Mexico, school works on expanding its broadband infrastructure.

Advertisement

The Federal Communications Commission recently granted temporary access and use of “an unassigned spectrum” to provide more broadband service on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez then granted Navajo Technical University special temporary authority on April 17, to test and provide Internet connectivity for 60 days.

The university is working to provide resources, establishing hot spots at 3 of its locations and implementing a computer device check out system.

The university also announced that it will distribute federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist students with resources needed to complete the semester, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police
Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
A protester gestures in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15
NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15
Farmington business to close for good
Farmington business to close for good
Advertisement


Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police
Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police
Navajo Nation prepares for eighth weekend lockdown
Navajo Nation prepares for eighth weekend lockdown
Open space patrols begin around Albuquerque amid fire danger
Open space patrols begin around Albuquerque amid fire danger
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
A protester gestures in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open