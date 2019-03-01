Susana Martinez to join board of Jeb Bush's ed reform group

Bush called Martinez a "visionary leader" who adopted strong education reforms as governor from 2011 to 2018. But her appointment comes as the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is set to vote on far-reaching reforms to the state's public education system, reversing many of the policies under Martinez.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration also is set to rollback policies on teacher evaluations and school grades.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)