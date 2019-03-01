Susana Martinez to join board of Jeb Bush's ed reform group | KOB 4
Susana Martinez to join board of Jeb Bush's ed reform group

Susana Martinez to join board of Jeb Bush's ed reform group

The Associated Press
March 01, 2019 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has announced former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is joining the board of his education reform organization.

Bush, the founder and chairman for the Foundation for Excellence in Education, said Friday that Martinez will become a member of the group's board of directors and help push reforms in other states.

Both Bush and Martinez are Republicans.

Bush called Martinez a "visionary leader" who adopted strong education reforms as governor from 2011 to 2018. But her appointment comes as the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is set to vote on far-reaching reforms to the state's public education system, reversing many of the policies under Martinez.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration also is set to rollback policies on teacher evaluations and school grades.

