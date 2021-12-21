Man arrested, accused of stealing 101 pieces of jewelry in Santa Fe | KOB 4

Man arrested, accused of stealing 101 pieces of jewelry in Santa Fe

Man arrested, accused of stealing 101 pieces of jewelry in Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 21, 2021 10:44 AM
Created: December 21, 2021 10:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from a store near the Plaza early Monday morning.

Officers responded to an active burglar alarm at Momeni's Gallery, around 3:12 a.m., after receiving a call from the business owner who alleged he saw the man inside the store. Edgar Guzman, 25, was found at the scene by police and arrested shortly after they arrived.

Police also recovered a black backpack from the scene. The backpack had 101 pieces of stolen jewelry totaling $208,027. 

Officers investigating the case discovered Guzman had three active warrants for his arrest. After reviewing the surveillance video, they also determined he was responsible for a burglary at the same store, Dec. 19 – the day before he was caught.

According to police, Guzman kicked in a door to get into the store. 

Guzman was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property; and larceny over $20,000. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Suspect apprehended after Tuesday morning SWAT standoff in NE Albuquerque
Suspect apprehended after Tuesday morning SWAT standoff in NE Albuquerque
Group of local business owners leave $5,555 tip at Albuquerque restaurant
Group of local business owners leave $5,555 tip at Albuquerque restaurant
Warrants name suspects in homicide outside SW Albuquerque home
Warrants name suspects in homicide outside SW Albuquerque home
Man killed in NW Albuquerque shooting Monday
Man killed in NW Albuquerque shooting Monday
APD: Main Police Station vandalized by 'repeat offender'
APD: Main Police Station vandalized by 'repeat offender'