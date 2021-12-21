Man arrested, accused of stealing 101 pieces of jewelry in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from a store near the Plaza early Monday morning.

Officers responded to an active burglar alarm at Momeni's Gallery, around 3:12 a.m., after receiving a call from the business owner who alleged he saw the man inside the store. Edgar Guzman, 25, was found at the scene by police and arrested shortly after they arrived.