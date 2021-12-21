Man arrested, accused of stealing 101 pieces of jewelry in Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 21, 2021 10:44 AM
Created: December 21, 2021 10:25 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from a store near the Plaza early Monday morning.
Officers responded to an active burglar alarm at Momeni's Gallery, around 3:12 a.m., after receiving a call from the business owner who alleged he saw the man inside the store. Edgar Guzman, 25, was found at the scene by police and arrested shortly after they arrived.
Police also recovered a black backpack from the scene. The backpack had 101 pieces of stolen jewelry totaling $208,027.
Officers investigating the case discovered Guzman had three active warrants for his arrest. After reviewing the surveillance video, they also determined he was responsible for a burglary at the same store, Dec. 19 – the day before he was caught.
According to police, Guzman kicked in a door to get into the store.
Guzman was charged with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property; and larceny over $20,000.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company