Suspect arrested in Arizona bear killing with bow and arrow

The Associated Press
Created: December 25, 2021 07:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a bear with a bow and arrow near Taos in October.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a man was charged in Taos Magistrate Court with unlawful killing of big game by shooting from the road and failing to tag the bear, both misdemeanors.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said last month it was investigating the Oct. 29 incident in Arroyo Seco.

Bears are a protected species in New Mexico, but bear hunting was allowed in that area at the time of killing. But court documents say the man shot the bear twice then left it behind in a tree.


