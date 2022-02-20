Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide

As of Sunday, Kenyon and Shields were being held at the Chaves County Detention Center, where they were booked on those charges.

Police were dispatched to the address at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, when Kenyon allegedly called police and admitted to shooting Kirkman.

When police arrived, they discovered Kirkman in a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Kenyon and Shields were found by police outside the house.

The couple were subsequently identified before being detained and brought to the police station for questioning.

Investigators determined Kenyon and Kirkman were involved in a physical fight with each other in the moments before the shooting.

Kenyon and another occupant of the house later told police that during the fight, Kirkman used a pipe to try and cut and injure Kenyon. As the fight continued, Kenyon grabbed the gun, pointed it at Kirkman and fired a shot.

Police say they later found the gun believed to be used in the shooting in another room inside the house.