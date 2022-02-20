Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide

Alex Ross
ROSWELL, N.M. - A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged in the Saturday fatal shooting of another woman.
Police announced Sunday that Melissa Kenyon, 26, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of her housemate, 51-year-old Cassandra Kirkman. They lived with several other people at the 900 block of South Caminisito Street residence.
Kenyon's boyfriend, 35-year-old Uriah Shields, who also lived at the residence, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, after a gun - he had illegally - was used by Kenyon in the shooting.
As of Sunday, Kenyon and Shields were being held at the Chaves County Detention Center, where they were booked on those charges.
Police were dispatched to the address at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, when Kenyon allegedly called police and admitted to shooting Kirkman.
When police arrived, they discovered Kirkman in a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Kenyon and Shields were found by police outside the house.
The couple were subsequently identified before being detained and brought to the police station for questioning.
Investigators determined Kenyon and Kirkman were involved in a physical fight with each other in the moments before the shooting.
Kenyon and another occupant of the house later told police that during the fight, Kirkman used a pipe to try and cut and injure Kenyon. As the fight continued, Kenyon grabbed the gun, pointed it at Kirkman and fired a shot.
Police say they later found the gun believed to be used in the shooting in another room inside the house.
