Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide

Alex Ross
Updated: February 20, 2022 09:11 PM
Created: February 20, 2022 08:15 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - A woman and her boyfriend  have been arrested and charged in the Saturday fatal shooting of another woman.

Police announced Sunday that Melissa Kenyon, 26, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of her housemate, 51-year-old Cassandra Kirkman. They lived with several other people at the 900 block of South Caminisito Street residence.

Kenyon's boyfriend, 35-year-old Uriah Shields, who also lived at the residence, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, after a gun - he had illegally - was used by Kenyon in the shooting.

As of Sunday, Kenyon and Shields were being held at the Chaves County Detention Center, where they were booked on those charges. 

Police were dispatched to the address at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, when Kenyon allegedly called police and admitted to shooting Kirkman. 

When police arrived, they discovered Kirkman in a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Kenyon and Shields were found by police outside the house.

The couple were subsequently identified before being detained and brought to the police station for questioning.

Investigators determined Kenyon and Kirkman were involved in a physical fight with each other in the moments before the shooting. 

Kenyon and another occupant of the house later told police that during the fight, Kirkman used a pipe to try and cut and injure Kenyon. As the fight continued, Kenyon grabbed the gun, pointed it at Kirkman and fired a shot.

Police say they later found the gun believed to be used in the shooting in another room inside the house. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police officer in 'right place, right time' arrests serial shoplifter suspect
Albuquerque police officer in 'right place, right time' arrests serial shoplifter suspect
Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail
Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail
Albuquerque bishop urges congregation to continue wearing masks during worship
Albuquerque bishop urges congregation to continue wearing masks during worship
Students at Jefferson Middle School reportedly face threats of violence
Students at Jefferson Middle School reportedly face threats of violence
AFR extinguishes 2 apartment complex fires within blocks of each other
AFR extinguishes 2 apartment complex fires within blocks of each other