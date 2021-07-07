NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting near Tesuque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting near Tesuque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 07, 2021 12:13 PM
Created: July 07, 2021 10:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

State police said a suspect was killed and no deputies were injured. The shooting happened at 1 Entrada Capulin, near Tesuque.

Bishop's Lodge Road is closed as the investigation continues.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is the second deadly shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office within the last two weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink