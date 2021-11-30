Suspect identified in U.S. 285 police pursuit shooting, Santa Fe Starbucks robbery

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Tuesday identified a suspect accused of robbing a Santa Fe Starbucks and firing at police during a pursuit that ended near Clines Corners.

Jacob Montoya Jr, a 26-year-old man from Bernalillo, was taken into custody after police say his black Kia left the road and crashed while fleeing police on U.S. 285 near mile marker 251.