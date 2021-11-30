Suspect identified in U.S. 285 police pursuit shooting, Santa Fe Starbucks robbery

|
SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Tuesday identified a suspect accused of robbing a Santa Fe Starbucks and firing at police during a pursuit that ended near Clines Corners.
Jacob Montoya Jr, a 26-year-old man from Bernalillo, was taken into custody after police say his black Kia left the road and crashed while fleeing police on U.S. 285 near mile marker 251.
Montoya crawled from the car and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His female passenger, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say they first spotted the car near Highway 14 and I-25, which is where the 50-mile chase began.
Montoya faces multiple charges upon release from the hospital, including vehicle theft, shooting at an individual from a moving vehicle and illegal firearms possession.
