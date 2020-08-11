Suspect in Taos County compound case found incompetent to stand trial | KOB 4
Suspect in Taos County compound case found incompetent to stand trial

The Associated Press
Created: August 11, 2020 12:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ordered the hospitalization for mental health treatment of a second member of an extended family confronting firearms, kidnapping and terrorism-related charges.

The case stems from a 2018 raid on a remote compound in New Mexico where a child’s decomposed body was discovered.

Court records on Tuesday show 42-year-old Lucas Morton was found incompetent to stand trial by a federal judge and should be committed to a medical center for treatment.

The case against Morton and four co-defendants revolves around the abduction and death of a 3-year-old boy and allegations of plotting against government institutions.


