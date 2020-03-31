Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after leading NMSP on pursuit

Christina Rodriguez
TAOS, N.M. — A suspect was shot and killed by New Mexico State Police on Saturday, March 14. Authorities say the man, later identified as 31-year-old Jeramiah Medina, led police on a pursuit after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop.
The license plate on his Honda was reported as stolen. State police attempted to use tire deflation devices but Medina continued to flee. At one point, Medina drove his car towards one of the officers, who fired his shotgun towards the car.
Medina continued to lead officers on a pursuit along State Road 68. It ended when an officer made a pit maneuver and the car landed on its roof. Police say that's when Medina brandished a firearm and started shooting at them. Two officers returned fire.
Medina was taken to the Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, where he later died from his injuries.
No officers were injured during the incident.
