Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after leading NMSP on pursuit

TAOS, N.M. — A suspect was shot and killed by New Mexico State Police on Saturday, March 14. Authorities say the man, later identified as 31-year-old Jeramiah Medina, led police on a pursuit after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

The license plate on his Honda was reported as stolen. State police attempted to use tire deflation devices but Medina continued to flee. At one point, Medina drove his car towards one of the officers, who fired his shotgun towards the car.