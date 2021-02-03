Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Deming | KOB 4

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Deming

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Deming

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 03, 2021 01:34 PM
Created: February 03, 2021 01:26 PM

DEMING, N.M. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Deming Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. 

New Mexico State Police said the suspect is dead and no officers were injured. The public is asked to avoid the area near 1st Street and 8th Street while authorities investigate. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Governor gives staff $10,000 raises during pandemic
Governor gives staff $10,000 raises during pandemic
Albuquerque family warns other of secret shopper gift card scam
Albuquerque family warns other of secret shopper gift card scam
O'Reilly Auto Parts in Lovington fined nearly $250,000 for violating COVID safety guidelines
O'Reilly Auto Parts in Lovington fined nearly $250,000 for violating COVID safety guidelines
New Mexico cannabis rules not backed by evidence, judge says
New Mexico cannabis rules not backed by evidence, judge says
RRPS officials discuss roadblocks for reopening schools
RRPS officials discuss roadblocks for reopening schools