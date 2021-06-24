Suspect shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe overnight.
State police are investigating the shooting that reportedly happened at the intersection of Rufina Court and Siler Road.
State police said deputies with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office are uninjured.
Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
State police are also investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in downtown Santa Fe Wednesday.
NMSP investigating an officer involved shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office at the intersection of Silar and Rufina Court in Santa Fe. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is deceased. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/lTHhkJCsaH— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 24, 2021
