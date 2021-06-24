Suspect shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Updated: June 24, 2021 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe overnight.

State police are investigating the shooting that reportedly happened at the intersection of Rufina Court and Siler Road. 

State police said deputies with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office are uninjured.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

State police are also investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in downtown Santa Fe Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


