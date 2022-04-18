Suspect shot, killed by NMSP officer near Prewitt

Jonathan Fjeld
MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police released details Monday regarding a Saturday morning incident where a man was shot and killed by a state police officer near Prewitt.
Around 11:56 a.m. Saturday, a state police officer conducted a welfare check on a man slumped over the steering wheel of a brown BMW, near milepost 64 on I-40. As the officer made contact with the man, a 'scuffle' ensued and the officer fired one shot, striking the man – who continued to fight even after he had been shot, state police says.
A passerby in a semi-truck reportedly noticed the fight and stopped to assist, which is when state police say he threw the suspect's gun out of reach and helped take the suspect into custody.
The officer gave medical aid to the suspect while he was in custody. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified.
The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave, as New Mexico State Police continues to investigate the incident. The findings will be shared with the district attorney for further review and consideration.
