Suspect shot, killed by NMSP officer near Prewitt

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police released details Monday regarding a Saturday morning incident where a man was shot and killed by a state police officer near Prewitt.

Around 11:56 a.m. Saturday, a state police officer conducted a welfare check on a man slumped over the steering wheel of a brown BMW, near milepost 64 on I-40. As the officer made contact with the man, a 'scuffle' ensued and the officer fired one shot, striking the man – who continued to fight even after he had been shot, state police says.