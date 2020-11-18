Suspect sought in discovery of human remains in Colorado

The Associated Press
ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in southern Colorado say they are searching for a male suspect in connection with the discovery of human remains belonging to three people near a rural hamlet.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local police agencies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz.
Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson told a virtual news conference Wednesday that authorities consider Baroz armed and dangerous and that any sightings of the man should be reported to police.
Searches conducted earlier this month discovered the skeletal remains of three people on two properties near Las Sauces, a tiny community about 20 miles south-southeast of Alamosa.
None of the remains have been identified.
