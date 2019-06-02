Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide
Christina Rodriguez
June 02, 2019 12:20 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A man in Farmington was stabbed and killed in early Sunday morning, according to police.
Farmington police spokesperson Georgette Allen said officers were responded to an apartment complex on Walnut Drive around 3:30 a.m. where a man had been stabbed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
However, police quickly identified a suspect who was found several hours later in west Farmington. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
The investigation is ongoing.
