Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide | KOB 4
Advertisement

Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide

Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide

Christina Rodriguez
June 02, 2019 12:20 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A man in Farmington was stabbed and killed in early Sunday morning, according to police. 

Advertisement

Farmington police spokesperson Georgette Allen said officers were responded to an apartment complex on Walnut Drive around 3:30 a.m. where a man had been stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

However, police quickly identified a suspect who was found several hours later in west Farmington. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 02, 2019 12:20 PM
Created: June 02, 2019 11:37 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location
Sushi Freak plans to open West Side location
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
Report: ABQ named one of the most affordable vacation spots
Advertisement




UNM considering plan to put an iron fence around main campus
UNM considering plan to put an iron fence around main campus
Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide
Suspect taken into custody following early morning homicide
New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
New Mexico delegation announces plan to help combat opioid abuse
Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week
Habitat for Humanity kicks off Women Build Week