Suspected child rapist indicted on multiple charges | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
January 31, 2019 04:03 PM

TAOS, N.M.- A man accused of sexually assaulting several children has been indicted.

Raymond Hernandez faces charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 14 for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter. So far, the indictment only applies to this case.

Hernandez is also accused of raping a 19-month-old girl and a 5-year-old girl after he was released on bond.

Hernandez remains in jail. Prosecutors are expected to ask for a judge to hold Hernandez in jail pending trial.

Joshua Panas


Created: January 31, 2019 04:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

