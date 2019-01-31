Suspected child rapist indicted on multiple charges
TAOS, N.M.- A man accused of sexually assaulting several children has been indicted.
Raymond Hernandez faces charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.
Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 14 for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter. So far, the indictment only applies to this case.
Hernandez is also accused of raping a 19-month-old girl and a 5-year-old girl after he was released on bond.
Hernandez remains in jail. Prosecutors are expected to ask for a judge to hold Hernandez in jail pending trial.
