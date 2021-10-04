Suspected overnight homicide under SFPD investigation | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 04, 2021 10:55 AM
Created: October 04, 2021 10:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – One person was shot and killed in a suspected homicide early Monday morning in Santa Fe. 

Santa Fe police responded to the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive, in reference to a call about a person being shot and killed. Officers discovered the suspect fled on foot before they arrived and is still on the loose. 

It is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers and detectives are still investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Santa Fe police at 505-955-5401. 


